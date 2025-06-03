Sign up
Previous
Photo 3314
Rainy Day Crafting
The yachts I cut a couple of years ago, the cat and desert island I made today. Lots of learning and improving still to do, but I made 15 cards out of the three designs.
PoJT - impromptu catch up chat with brother, unfortunately we cannot get dates to coincide to meet up properly.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5652
photos
215
followers
89
following
907% complete
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3311
1959
1960
3312
1961
3313
3314
1962
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd June 2025 3:58pm
Tags
cards
,
crafting
,
lino-cut
,
jrart
Catherine
Wow! These are beautiful
June 3rd, 2025
