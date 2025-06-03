Previous
Rainy Day Crafting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3314

Rainy Day Crafting

The yachts I cut a couple of years ago, the cat and desert island I made today. Lots of learning and improving still to do, but I made 15 cards out of the three designs.

PoJT - impromptu catch up chat with brother, unfortunately we cannot get dates to coincide to meet up properly.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

JackieR

Catherine
Wow! These are beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
