Mollipilose Bolls by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mollipilose Bolls

Phojo is still AWOL so here's some soft, fluffy, mollipilose cotton I picked when in Alabama last year.

PoJT - a package of pink mollipilose hand made and personalised burp bibs came from Alabama this afternoon - they've been forwarded to intended recipient.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully presented.
June 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
June 4th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Funny being named Dixie to admit I’ve never seen cotton growing
June 4th, 2025  
