Previous
Photo 3315
Mollipilose Bolls
Phojo is still AWOL so here's some soft, fluffy, mollipilose cotton I picked when in Alabama last year.
PoJT - a package of pink mollipilose hand made and personalised burp bibs came from Alabama this afternoon - they've been forwarded to intended recipient.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5653
photos
215
followers
90
following
908% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th June 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigword
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully presented.
June 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
June 4th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Funny being named Dixie to admit I’ve never seen cotton growing
June 4th, 2025
