Sunny Day Crafting

Originally a shopping trip, then a walk but weather forecast not good, so we ended up doing copper foiling. B. made a seaglsss flower and then cut glass to make a beautiful yacht! Had fabulous natural sunlight streaming in to help us!!



PoJT - as I packed away I ended up sorting out my cupboards. Thrown away old artist's boards, crumpled paper, bags, failed cyanotypes and paintings I did a while back. I now have a whole empty shelf, which I'll fill with old film cameras!!