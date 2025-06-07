Previous
Chocolate Biscuit Fudge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3318

Chocolate Biscuit Fudge

I sort of followed a recipe, but recipes are, after all, just guidelines.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
My thinking exactly. Don’t you think this is good for the word of the day….food? Beautiful capture with an interesting background.
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact