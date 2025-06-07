Sign up
Photo 3318
Chocolate Biscuit Fudge
I sort of followed a recipe, but recipes are, after all, just guidelines.
7th June 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
7th June 2025 5:09pm
Shutterbug
ace
My thinking exactly. Don’t you think this is good for the word of the day….food? Beautiful capture with an interesting background.
June 7th, 2025
