Cherries

The birds have decimated, as is usual, next door's cherry crop. Been hilarious watching the pigeons try and reach these on our side of the fence. Mrs Blackbird is very agile and has managed to grab the cherries drooping over on our side. I decided to pick them and pop next door so they had at least a handful to enjoy! But first I took a photo in a wooden bowl, on a wooden table for 52 week prompt, as you do when on 365!!!