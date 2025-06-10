Sign up
Photo 3321
My Little Helper
Some more photography for the course I started yesterday. I've cracked DoF on PhotoPills, now I need to hone skill in measuring twice, recording accurately and dialling in settings before shooting.
My little assistant had fun with the tape measure!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5661
photos
215
followers
91
following
909% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
10th June 2025 11:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
olive
Liz Gooster
ace
Super cute assistant! 🐱
June 10th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Adorable!
June 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A cute helper…
June 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, great new chewy toy, Olive!
June 10th, 2025
katy
ace
Love the story this one tells and you have such a helpful assistant!
June 10th, 2025
