My Little Helper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3321

My Little Helper

Some more photography for the course I started yesterday. I've cracked DoF on PhotoPills, now I need to hone skill in measuring twice, recording accurately and dialling in settings before shooting.

My little assistant had fun with the tape measure!
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Liz Gooster ace
Super cute assistant! 🐱
June 10th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Adorable!
June 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A cute helper…
June 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, great new chewy toy, Olive!
June 10th, 2025  
katy ace
Love the story this one tells and you have such a helpful assistant!
June 10th, 2025  
