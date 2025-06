Past the Red Rope

Met my cousin at The Vyne for our monthly get together. We were joined by a cousin from Scotland which was really lovely.

There was a new volunteer guide in the chapel, and she let us go into the area with the empty tomb. I've never seen this stained glass window in full before.



PoJT - a deer ran across the road in front of me, the one behind her saw me before I saw it. Fortunately it spun on a sixpence and ran back into the woods, I would have hit it otherwise.