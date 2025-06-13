Sign up
Previous
Photo 3324
Summer Feet
Rough winter heels grated, rubbed and oiled away! A gift for my birthday in January - nothing like a deadline to promote using a voucher!!!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5666
photos
214
followers
90
following
910% complete
View this month »
Views
22
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
13th June 2025 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w24
Anne
ace
Nice, I need that too!!
June 13th, 2025
CristinaL
ace
Love the color of your polish! And the little ring too!
June 13th, 2025
katy
ace
Sassy! Maybe we can all get pedicures when you come here to visit next!
June 13th, 2025
