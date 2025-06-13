Previous
Summer Feet by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3324

Summer Feet

Rough winter heels grated, rubbed and oiled away! A gift for my birthday in January - nothing like a deadline to promote using a voucher!!!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Nice, I need that too!!
June 13th, 2025  
CristinaL ace
Love the color of your polish! And the little ring too!
June 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Sassy! Maybe we can all get pedicures when you come here to visit next!
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact