Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3325
Lily
Inspired by an image that was on Pinterest (
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ea/56/71/ea567119330c426866be94175b0ca4fa.jpg
) called X-ray of a lily.
I borrowed a friend's light pad to experiment with and then edited the whatnot out of it!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5668
photos
214
followers
90
following
910% complete
View this month »
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Latest from all albums
3321
1965
3322
1966
3323
1967
3324
3325
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
14th June 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Walks @ 7
ace
Ethereal! Fav!
June 14th, 2025
Granagringa
ace
Good inspiration & good result!
June 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful high key type of capture.
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close