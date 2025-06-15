Previous
A Fab Dad (and Ideal Husband) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3326

A Fab Dad (and Ideal Husband)

He was a much better parent than me to our girls, and they sent cards and gifts to show their appreciation and affection.
He's worked so hard today, having uninstalled the broken dishwasher, cleaned the (embarrassingly filthy) gap ready for the new one and helped with weeding.

PoJT - the street looks fabulous after a WhatsApp call out to come together and weed the pavement and road. I ended up also weeding our driveway, paths and steps and chatting to neighbours not seen in ages
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
911% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He's a keeper!
June 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely words and a beautiful portrait.
June 15th, 2025  
Anne ace
Lovely man Jackie, hold on to him!!
June 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait!
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a star.
June 15th, 2025  
katy ace
Such a handsome guy and what a great dad. FAV
I am totally exhausted, just listening to your day! I have convinced myself it is cooler there than here and probably less humid which makes it a little easier to do that much work!
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact