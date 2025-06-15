A Fab Dad (and Ideal Husband)

He was a much better parent than me to our girls, and they sent cards and gifts to show their appreciation and affection.

He's worked so hard today, having uninstalled the broken dishwasher, cleaned the (embarrassingly filthy) gap ready for the new one and helped with weeding.



PoJT - the street looks fabulous after a WhatsApp call out to come together and weed the pavement and road. I ended up also weeding our driveway, paths and steps and chatting to neighbours not seen in ages