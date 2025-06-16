Previous
Purple Flowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3327

Purple Flowers

I set my partner a challenge to make a monochrome image and they immediately bounced it back to me. This is nearly monochrome and if you ignore the stems and leaves!

I then used the flowers for the course I'm doing and then had a play with cyanotyping with them as well.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

JackieR

JackieR ace
@matsonnestam here you go, I'll probably have another go later in the week
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice flatlay.
June 16th, 2025  
