Previous
Photo 3327
Purple Flowers
I set my partner a challenge to make a monochrome image and they immediately bounced it back to me. This is nearly monochrome and if you ignore the stems and leaves!
I then used the flowers for the course I'm doing and then had a play with cyanotyping with them as well.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5670
photos
215
followers
90
following
911% complete
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th June 2025 4:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
highkey
,
flatlay
,
getpushedjackier
,
lightpad
,
get-pushed-672
JackieR
ace
@matsonnestam
here you go, I'll probably have another go later in the week
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice flatlay.
June 16th, 2025
