Flash Mob Recording by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3328

Flash Mob Recording

Lucky to have the opportunity to go into Portsmouth to photograph a flash mob that was organised by the college.

Over 130 young people took part to act and dance to celebrate 200 years of the railway, much built and engineered by Pompey lad Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/cew0l4zwdp1o

There's a people challenge ongoing, and this would have been a perfect entry, except I'm the host! If you have a better people photo please tag people-40
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great event.
June 17th, 2025  
