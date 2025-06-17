Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3328
Flash Mob Recording
Lucky to have the opportunity to go into Portsmouth to photograph a flash mob that was organised by the college.
Over 130 young people took part to act and dance to celebrate 200 years of the railway, much built and engineered by Pompey lad Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/cew0l4zwdp1o
There's a people challenge ongoing, and this would have been a perfect entry, except I'm the host! If you have a better people photo please tag people-40
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
people-40
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great event.
June 17th, 2025
