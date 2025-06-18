Sign up
Previous
Photo 3329
Still Life with Sunflowers
I've now reached the Still Life phase of the Flower Photography course. I borrowed some props from the shop, bought British flowers from a supermarket and did a bit of composition and processing faffing.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely
ace
The lantern is catching the light nicely. You are leaping ahead.
June 18th, 2025
katy
ace
This is beautifully composed, and I love the low-key look of it. It’s very artistic! FAV
June 18th, 2025
