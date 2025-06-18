Previous
Still Life with Sunflowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Still Life with Sunflowers

I've now reached the Still Life phase of the Flower Photography course. I borrowed some props from the shop, bought British flowers from a supermarket and did a bit of composition and processing faffing.
JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
The lantern is catching the light nicely. You are leaping ahead.
June 18th, 2025  
katy ace
This is beautifully composed, and I love the low-key look of it. It’s very artistic! FAV
June 18th, 2025  
