I Just Don't Understand Them?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3331

I Just Don't Understand Them??

Where's the fun? What's the attraction?? An evil friend gifted this to me.

Most of what's assembled is how it arrived in the box. I've started sorting colours into heaps, but after 15 minutes was so bored and frustrated.

I'm hoping a jigsaw fairy will come and do it for me.

PoJT lovely lunch with a friend after we'd waved adieu and bon voyage to our husbands as they sailed off into distance for a fortnight. (He'll still be stalking me and you and offering suggestions of comments to type on your images!!)
JackieR

Anne
Ooo, now I would love that one! Two weeks of freedom - where are you heading to in your van??
June 20th, 2025  
