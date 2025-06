Handfasting Broom

Had the honour of witnessing the blessing of a house, the chords and the broom for a handfasting ceremony. Eva the celebrant said the couple being Handfasted would welcome other witnesses-and it was the most magical, elemental, spiritual and natural 'wedding' I have been to. very low light levels in the building so most of my photos were not good, but I've sent off a small folder of 'good uns' to the happy couple.