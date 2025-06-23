Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Lupin (Gone over)
There were a few lupins still in flower at Terwick Church, but most have gone to seed. Sadly there are fewer and fewer there each year as the grasses take over.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
backlit
,
wabi-sabi
Beverley
ace
Lovely light highlighting the pods…
June 23rd, 2025
