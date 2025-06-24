Previous
Creepy Creeper Flower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3335

Creepy Creeper Flower

I was gifted a cutting a few years ago, and this is the first year it's climbed, crept and flowered.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

JackieR

Kathryn M ace
Hi Jackie, love this close up, the colours are wonderful. For your get pushed challenge (rather than bridges) how about a flat lay of natural objects/flowers/leaves/grasses ....up to you how you arrange and compose your shot.
June 24th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@kametty thank you I'll try! Ill do one or the other!
June 24th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture of this complicated flower. I wonder what nature had in mind when it was designing these?
June 24th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
It's pretty and hasa cool design of a Great Artist for sure.
June 24th, 2025  
