Previous
Photo 3335
Creepy Creeper Flower
I was gifted a cutting a few years ago, and this is the first year it's climbed, crept and flowered.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Kathryn M
ace
Hi Jackie, love this close up, the colours are wonderful. For your get pushed challenge (rather than bridges) how about a flat lay of natural objects/flowers/leaves/grasses ....up to you how you arrange and compose your shot.
June 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@kametty
thank you I'll try! Ill do one or the other!
June 24th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great capture of this complicated flower. I wonder what nature had in mind when it was designing these?
June 24th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
It's pretty and hasa cool design of a Great Artist for sure.
June 24th, 2025
