Previous
Photo 3336
You Gotta Hand It To Me!
Kathy inspired me to make a flat lay in case I couldn't find a bridge to photograph.
This is an out and out copy of one of the winning images I saw at this year's RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show in the Saatchi Gallery.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
5686
photos
215
followers
89
following
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3332
1970
91
3333
3334
3335
1971
3336
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th June 2025 5:07pm
Tags
sixws-157
katy
ace
LOL Perfect title and what a fantastic find! Terrific minimallist image Jackie
June 25th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Is that a greenstick fracture of the little finger?
June 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautifully minimalistic
June 25th, 2025
