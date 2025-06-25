Previous
You Gotta Hand It To Me! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
You Gotta Hand It To Me!

Kathy inspired me to make a flat lay in case I couldn't find a bridge to photograph.

This is an out and out copy of one of the winning images I saw at this year's RHS Botanical Art and Photography Show in the Saatchi Gallery.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

JackieR

katy ace
LOL Perfect title and what a fantastic find! Terrific minimallist image Jackie
June 25th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Is that a greenstick fracture of the little finger?
June 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautifully minimalistic
June 25th, 2025  
