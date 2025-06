Rye Bakery Cafe

Lunch with a friend in Frome in a converted church which has a room made from willow in it! Then a wander around the shops, we went into a witchy shop with very old tiles in the floor. I encouraged my friend to buy a capsule wardrobe from a shop in Cheap street with its little stream still flowing down the middle.



PoJT - Playing Cornhole, and winning in my first ever play, in friends' garden! We did only play to 5 points as it was eating into valuable going out for lunch time!!