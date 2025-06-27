Sign up
Previous
Photo 3338
Splashing Swimming Session
An enjoyable half hour poolside watching a toddlers' swimming lesson. Picnic lunch and ice-cream at
Orange Elephant Farm
. Frozen yoghurt with elderflower and lime, deliciously coolingly zingy!
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5689
photos
215
followers
89
following
914% complete
View this month »
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Latest from all albums
3333
3334
3335
1971
3336
3337
92
3338
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks very refreshing.
June 27th, 2025
Peter
ace
What fun at least we have the weather for it now, great timing and action Jackie
June 27th, 2025
