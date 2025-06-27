Previous
Splashing Swimming Session by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Splashing Swimming Session

An enjoyable half hour poolside watching a toddlers' swimming lesson. Picnic lunch and ice-cream at Orange Elephant Farm . Frozen yoghurt with elderflower and lime, deliciously coolingly zingy!
JackieR

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks very refreshing.
June 27th, 2025  
Peter ace
What fun at least we have the weather for it now, great timing and action Jackie
June 27th, 2025  
