Photo 3339
Seat Reclined, Ready For the Film!!
Found a child to accompany me to "How to Train Your Dragon"!
It's (very) long! It's loud!! It's 2+ hours of enjoyable fun!!!
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5690
photos
215
followers
89
following
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th June 2025 11:01am
Tags
sixws-157
,
i stayed awake but think grandson wanted to doze
