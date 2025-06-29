Sign up
Photo 3340
Charles Church
When my SiL said I'd see a church on the roundabout I really wasn't expecting this!! This is
Charles Church
which is now on a roundabout near the modern bustling shopping mall.
A poignant reminder of the destruction of Plymouth during WWII. Apparently more bombs fell on Plymouth than on London's East End.
PoJT - the 14 year old's reaction when told he was going to see, and have a journey on, the Flying Scotsman.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5693
photos
215
followers
89
following
