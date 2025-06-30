Previous
Train Driver by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3341

Train Driver

In his element driving a 'train' to take Nana's flowers to the car.

The flower farm overlooks hills and the river, stunning place. The dahlias are going to be stunning in a few weeks.
JackieR

