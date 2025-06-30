Sign up
Photo 3341
Train Driver
In his element driving a 'train' to take Nana's flowers to the car.
The flower farm overlooks hills and the river, stunning place. The dahlias are going to be stunning in a few weeks.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
30th June 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
devon
