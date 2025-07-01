Sign up
Previous
Photo 3342
Tower Bridge From Tower of London
There was hardly any air coming in through the open windows, whenever we found a fan we enjoyed it!!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
1st July 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Good use of the lovely window as a frame.
July 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely captured.
July 1st, 2025
katy
ace
FAV stunning capture and composition
July 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice framing
July 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
the thames looks a bit murky brown Jackie
July 1st, 2025
