Previous
Photo 3343
My Little Helper
She then spotted her tail and wanted to start a fight with it!
I am soooooooo fed up with this jig-saw, I don't think it will be completed by me.
PoJT - a full day volunteering - I started in a bookshop this afternoon and put all the fiction in alphabetical order.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5698
photos
214
followers
89
following
915% complete
View this month »
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
Latest from all albums
1972
1973
3340
3341
1974
3342
1975
3343
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
2nd July 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
She seems to have taken possession of the puzzle! I say, let her try and finish it!
Sounds like a tedious afternoon in the bookshop
July 2nd, 2025
