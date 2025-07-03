Sign up
Previous
Photo 3344
Two Types of Photography
Sue and I volunteered to be the photographers at the end of academic year celebration for the college's ESOL graduates.
A challenging, but also enjoyable, day meeting two delightful groups of enthusiastic, energetic, and industrious people, many of whom hold higher education degrees in their first language.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
3rd July 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Love this shot of this adorable photographer at work!
July 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a fun challenge… lovely shot of you being busy…
July 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture and what a great idea to volunteer
July 3rd, 2025
