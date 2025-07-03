Previous
Two Types of Photography
Two Types of Photography

Sue and I volunteered to be the photographers at the end of academic year celebration for the college's ESOL graduates.

A challenging, but also enjoyable, day meeting two delightful groups of enthusiastic, energetic, and industrious people, many of whom hold higher education degrees in their first language.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Photo Details

katy ace
Love this shot of this adorable photographer at work!
July 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a fun challenge… lovely shot of you being busy…
July 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture and what a great idea to volunteer
July 3rd, 2025  
