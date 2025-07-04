Sign up
Previous
Photo 3345
Splashdown Apple
A very productive morning, ending with celebrating by dropping fruit into water.
My able assistant dropped fabulously, and then I assisted her!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
7
5
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5702
photos
214
followers
89
following
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
1974
3342
1975
1976
3343
1977
3344
3345
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th July 2025 11:41am
Privacy
Public
happy independence day to those who celebrate 🎊
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Awesome!
July 4th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great shot! I keep wanting to try this (and then forgetting!)
July 4th, 2025
Lin
ace
Fabulous fav!
July 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cool
July 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun.
July 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Excellent, you make a great team. fav.
July 4th, 2025
katy
ace
Love your thoughtful tag!
Terrific water crown, and what amazing timing to get all those drops so beautifully. FAV
July 4th, 2025
Terrific water crown, and what amazing timing to get all those drops so beautifully. FAV