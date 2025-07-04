Previous
Splashdown Apple by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3345

Splashdown Apple

A very productive morning, ending with celebrating by dropping fruit into water.

My able assistant dropped fabulously, and then I assisted her!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Awesome!
July 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great shot! I keep wanting to try this (and then forgetting!)
July 4th, 2025  
Lin ace
Fabulous fav!
July 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cool
July 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun.
July 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Excellent, you make a great team. fav.
July 4th, 2025  
katy ace
Love your thoughtful tag!

Terrific water crown, and what amazing timing to get all those drops so beautifully. FAV
July 4th, 2025  
