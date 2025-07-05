Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3346
My First Bank
Midland Banks always seemed to me to be imposing buildings situated on a corner.
The manager confiscated my cheque book and credit card, as my overdraft exceeded my salary. He was kind, firm but unsympathetic.
Wouldn't get that service these days, they'd be grateful for the bank charges income and encourage further debt
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5704
photos
214
followers
89
following
916% complete
View this month »
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
Latest from all albums
1975
1976
3343
1977
3344
3345
1978
3346
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
5th July 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
confiscated? can they do that? can't they just charge you a ridiculous amount of fees? confiscating is rather harsh. well, probably not as harsh as o/d fees. the building is rather impressive, though. aces on the shot.
July 5th, 2025
katy
ace
This building has so much more character than any bank I have seen in my area!
He probably did you a favor
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
He probably did you a favor