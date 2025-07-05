Previous
My First Bank by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3346

My First Bank

Midland Banks always seemed to me to be imposing buildings situated on a corner.

The manager confiscated my cheque book and credit card, as my overdraft exceeded my salary. He was kind, firm but unsympathetic.

Wouldn't get that service these days, they'd be grateful for the bank charges income and encourage further debt
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

JackieR

summerfield ace
confiscated? can they do that? can't they just charge you a ridiculous amount of fees? confiscating is rather harsh. well, probably not as harsh as o/d fees. the building is rather impressive, though. aces on the shot.
July 5th, 2025  
katy ace
This building has so much more character than any bank I have seen in my area!

He probably did you a favor
July 5th, 2025  
