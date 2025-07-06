Previous
Waiting For My Ancient Mariner's Return by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3347

Waiting For My Ancient Mariner's Return

The wreck gets more wrecked each visit.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
916% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Sad to see, but a great photo op. Like the mix of vertical lines made by the masts and the horizontal lines on the hull of the wreck
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact