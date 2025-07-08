Previous
In the Quarion's Spotlight by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Quarion is an antiquated word for candle, and this is an antiquated candlestick that directs the light downwards.

I can imagine Jane Austen writing her novels all those years ago using such a device.

PoJT - I like my new haircut, but it won't look as good again once I've slept on it and then washed it!!!
