Photo 3349
In the Quarion's Spotlight
Quarion is an antiquated word for candle, and this is an antiquated candlestick that directs the light downwards.
I can imagine Jane Austen writing her novels all those years ago using such a device.
PoJT - I like my new haircut, but it won't look as good again once I've slept on it and then washed it!!!
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5711
photos
214
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
8th July 2025 10:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stilllife
,
pigword
,
52jr25
,
not that this is 200 years old it's another prop borrowed from the shop!
,
52wc-2025-w28
