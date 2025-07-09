Sign up
They're Overflowing Today Anyway
This sign is in the charity bookshop I help out in. Not sure if it's a request for more donations??
9th Jul 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 9th, 2025
