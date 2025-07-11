Previous
Oh! You're Off Then? Bye Bye! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh! You're Off Then? Bye Bye!

Lovely to get a wave off from this little common seal in the harbour as we passed by.

PoJT - quietly dozing in my hammock in the garden when rudely awoken by the Red Arrows!
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

JackieR

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is adorable!

Naughty Red Arrows 😅
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 11th, 2025  
