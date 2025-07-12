Sign up
Previous
Photo 3353
Read All About It
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5717
photos
213
followers
89
following
918% complete
View this month »
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th July 2025 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-166
,
mundane-newspaper
Susan Wakely
ace
Like the ETSOOI the news needs to have the same done to it!
July 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous pov
July 12th, 2025
