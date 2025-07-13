Previous
I must Get Our Guttering Cleaned by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
I must Get Our Guttering Cleaned

He's got a new app and so tracked and predicted Red Arrows arrival to with a few meters! 2 days ago they flew directly over the back garden, today missed it by width of the house. Chuffed I got this 4!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

ace
Jacqueline ace
Lol……. Great that you got them on camera.
July 13th, 2025  
katy ace
I wouldn’t have noticed the guttering if you had mentioned it because I was so focused on the fabulous capture of the red arrows! FAV
July 13th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very cool
July 13th, 2025  
