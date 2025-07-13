Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3354
I must Get Our Guttering Cleaned
He's got a new app and so tracked and predicted Red Arrows arrival to with a few meters! 2 days ago they flew directly over the back garden, today missed it by width of the house. Chuffed I got this 4!
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5718
photos
213
followers
89
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Latest from all albums
93
3350
3351
1982
3352
1983
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th July 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red arrows
Jacqueline
ace
Lol……. Great that you got them on camera.
July 13th, 2025
katy
ace
I wouldn’t have noticed the guttering if you had mentioned it because I was so focused on the fabulous capture of the red arrows! FAV
July 13th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very cool
July 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close