Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3356
A Fossicking Finds in the Woods
We're camping on the (extinct) river bed that King Harold's barge sailed to meet The Normans in 1066.
On the ridge/old river bank there's a huge badger sett, and when they dig they excavate old jars and containers
There's an enviable collection at the washing up station
PoJT it took ages, in windy conditions, to put up the awning, but it was amicable and stayed dry.
We should be in for 40 days of rain now as it poured down on St Swithin's Day!!!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5720
photos
213
followers
89
following
919% complete
View this month »
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
Latest from all albums
3351
1982
3352
1983
3353
3354
3355
3356
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
15th July 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
,
i left this shipphams jar there - as i think i've already got one!!!
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 15th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
What a fascinating history to think about while communing with nature
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close