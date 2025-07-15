A Fossicking Finds in the Woods

We're camping on the (extinct) river bed that King Harold's barge sailed to meet The Normans in 1066.



On the ridge/old river bank there's a huge badger sett, and when they dig they excavate old jars and containers



There's an enviable collection at the washing up station



PoJT it took ages, in windy conditions, to put up the awning, but it was amicable and stayed dry.

We should be in for 40 days of rain now as it poured down on St Swithin's Day!!!