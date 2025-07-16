Sign up
Previous
Photo 3357
The Common Room
The 5th year's common room at school wasn't anywhere near as spacious as this one for the monks of Battle Abbey.
PoJT - glorious weather for the 8 miles we walked today, along a Roman road, now in woods, and around Battle.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
16th July 2025 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the 1066 battle of hastings didn't happen in hastings but a bit further north in a field that is now in the town of battle!
,
who knew?!
Anne
ace
Love the ceiling
July 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot…. Light peeping in is glorious
July 16th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Interesting looking place.
July 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Great arches and good lighting.
July 16th, 2025
