Previous
Cream Tea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3358

Cream Tea

Not a trip to a National Trust place without a scone, cream, jam and tea!!!

PoJT just enough signal to chat briefly with the pig gang from the campsite
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Yum!
July 17th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I don't need the excuse for a trip to a National Trust place to have a cream tea!!
July 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Yum
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact