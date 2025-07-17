Sign up
Previous
Photo 3358
Cream Tea
Not a trip to a National Trust place without a scone, cream, jam and tea!!!
PoJT just enough signal to chat briefly with the pig gang from the campsite
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5724
photos
213
followers
89
following
920% complete
View this month »
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
Latest from all albums
3353
3354
3355
3356
1984
3357
1985
3358
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
17th July 2025 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ooh look you can see us in the teapot!
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Yum!
July 17th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
I don't need the excuse for a trip to a National Trust place to have a cream tea!!
July 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Yum
July 17th, 2025
