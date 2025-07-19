Previous
Visiting the Echinops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Visiting the Echinops

My echinops has never been so stunted or so devoid of insects. It didn't even get blackfly or aphids this year, so no ladybird larvae or adults.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up.
July 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
super close up
July 19th, 2025  
