Photo 3360
Visiting the Echinops
My echinops has never been so stunted or so devoid of insects. It didn't even get blackfly or aphids this year, so no ladybird larvae or adults.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
bee
,
macro
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up.
July 19th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
super close up
July 19th, 2025
