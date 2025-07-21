Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3362
Echinops' Rockets
Dipped back into the Flower Photography Course to gain a bit more practise with the macro lens.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5730
photos
213
followers
89
following
921% complete
View this month »
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
Latest from all albums
1985
3358
1986
3359
3360
1987
3361
3362
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
21st July 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close