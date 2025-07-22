Sign up
Previous
Photo 3363
Gifted Plant
I've looked up how not to kill it, I hope it's read the instructions too
PoJT - A lovely lunch with H&R. Despite the meal being delayed by an hour, due to circumstances beyond our control, it wasn't burnt.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
0
katy
ace
Such a pretty plant! I have all the confidence in the world that you will keep it alive.
July 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2025
