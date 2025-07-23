Sign up
Previous
Photo 3364
Hand held Wabi Sabi Still Life
Flowers that are past it in a fossicking find taken at f8 for this week's prompt and in BnW for the new tag challenge.
I'ts not brilliant but it;s done!
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
23rd July 2025 6:46pm
Tags
flower
,
f8
,
balckandwhite
,
wabisabi
,
fossicked finds
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w30
,
tc-1
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice especially the fossicked find.
July 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2025
katy
ace
I disagree! I think it’s brilliant. FAV
July 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great capture…
July 23rd, 2025
