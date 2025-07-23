Previous
Hand held Wabi Sabi Still Life by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hand held Wabi Sabi Still Life

Flowers that are past it in a fossicking find taken at f8 for this week's prompt and in BnW for the new tag challenge.

I'ts not brilliant but it;s done!
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice especially the fossicked find.
July 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
I disagree! I think it’s brilliant. FAV
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture…
July 23rd, 2025  
