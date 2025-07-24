Sign up
Photo 3365
Eddie and Sid
aka Little and Large.
One plant's put all its energy into one tomato, other is making teeny ones.
One as large as my palm, the other as tiny as little finger nail
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
katy
Wonderful composition to show the size differences so well. The large one almost looks like a pumpkin to me. FAV
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Don’t eat the little one all at once.
July 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ha ha ha, Little and Large, that made me laugh. Takes me back.
July 24th, 2025
narayani
Bet they taste great
July 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
Ha! Delightful!
July 24th, 2025
Kathy A
That little one is so cute
July 24th, 2025
Babs
Aw this is so sweet
July 24th, 2025
Brian
Yum
July 24th, 2025
