Photo 3366
Sheep Herding
There's a fabulous collection of wooden sheep in the village that are themed to the shop they're located at.
Pharmacy, vegan pizza, financial advisor
Barber,
Estate agent, social club and post office.
PoJT - fabulous time in the library and then baking scones in the library ( distraction as Mummy now away) and I think I've mastered steering the scooter!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Beverley
ace
These so fun… well done on the scooter
July 25th, 2025
