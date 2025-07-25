Previous
Sheep Herding
Photo 3366

Sheep Herding

There's a fabulous collection of wooden sheep in the village that are themed to the shop they're located at.
Pharmacy, vegan pizza, financial advisor
Barber,
Estate agent, social club and post office.

PoJT - fabulous time in the library and then baking scones in the library ( distraction as Mummy now away) and I think I've mastered steering the scooter!
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I started on April 1st 2016
922% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
These so fun… well done on the scooter
July 25th, 2025  
