Previous
Budding Photographer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3368

Budding Photographer

All but one of these was taken by L. He was quite adamant about the flowers he was going to photograph, as he was helping Nana to do her homework.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
He has some bad skills already! Very impressive collage. Perhaps I should get his autograph now while he’s young?
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact