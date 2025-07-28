Sign up
Previous
Photo 3369
Wonder if Dave's Paid or Volunteers??
Asked a friend, they said to post this!!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5740
photos
213
followers
90
following
923% complete
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
1988
3365
3366
3367
268
1989
3368
3369
Views
9
2
365
motorola edge 50 pro
28th July 2025 4:57pm
selfie
,
sixws-158
katy
ace
Did you go in? Terrific selfie
July 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It seems to be a Dave thing to be talkative and friendly.
July 28th, 2025
