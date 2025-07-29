Previous
Finding a Hero Flower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3370

Finding a Hero Flower

For the outdoor flower theme of the photography course we needed to do contrajour and find a perfect hero, stand-out bloom.

Put the kit lens to work again, with varifocal-photochromic lenses, on a sunny yet overcast day.

My favourite is the cosmos through the foliage
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
I love cosmos (as I’m sure you can tell from my calendar). They’re the flower that just keeps on giving. All these are lovely but it’s the bright pink (paper daisy?) middle right that stands out for me.
July 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet mix
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact