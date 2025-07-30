Sign up
Photo 3371
Flying Ants' Launch Pad
I've planted this sweet potato just to see what it will do! I did shake off the three flying ants first!!
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
ace
oooh at the very oleast you shoud get some pretty greenery and perhaps some new food! I especially like the detail on the little leaves
July 30th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
It looks like a windswept plant, in this image.
July 30th, 2025
