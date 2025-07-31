Previous
Refraction by Raindrops by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Refraction by Raindrops

10 minutes before this storm l was sunbathing in the garden!

PoJT - Kathy calling thunder, without rain, dry heaving!
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

JackieR

Beverley ace
Ooo interesting… love the colours
July 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
July 31st, 2025  
Anne ace
Fab colours! We are sitting in lovely warm sunshine in Norfolk!
July 31st, 2025  
katy ace
FAV I would love to have some of that rain! It looks beautiful with all those colors
July 31st, 2025  
