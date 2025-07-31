Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3372
Refraction by Raindrops
10 minutes before this storm l was sunbathing in the garden!
PoJT - Kathy calling thunder, without rain, dry heaving!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5745
photos
213
followers
90
following
923% complete
View this month »
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
Latest from all albums
1989
3368
1990
3369
3370
94
3371
3372
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
31st July 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Ooo interesting… love the colours
July 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
July 31st, 2025
Anne
ace
Fab colours! We are sitting in lovely warm sunshine in Norfolk!
July 31st, 2025
katy
ace
FAV I would love to have some of that rain! It looks beautiful with all those colors
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close