Preserved

The strained juice made 7 jars of mint jelly.



Narayani asked what happens to the pulp that remains in the muslin? It was seived twice, boiled up and it made 4 jars of apple sauce.



PoJT - finished my Aran knitting, but got into difficulties with making up. Lorraine in the woolshop kindly advised on how to sew the collar on.



What's worse than finding a maggot in thevpulp to be seived? Yup, finding half of one! Poor thing was boiled to death, but mercifully stayed whole!

