Previous
Preserved by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3373

Preserved

The strained juice made 7 jars of mint jelly.

Narayani asked what happens to the pulp that remains in the muslin? It was seived twice, boiled up and it made 4 jars of apple sauce.

PoJT - finished my Aran knitting, but got into difficulties with making up. Lorraine in the woolshop kindly advised on how to sew the collar on.

What's worse than finding a maggot in thevpulp to be seived? Yup, finding half of one! Poor thing was boiled to death, but mercifully stayed whole!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact