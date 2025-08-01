Sign up
Previous
Photo 3373
Preserved
The strained juice made 7 jars of mint jelly.
Narayani asked what happens to the pulp that remains in the muslin? It was seived twice, boiled up and it made 4 jars of apple sauce.
PoJT - finished my Aran knitting, but got into difficulties with making up. Lorraine in the woolshop kindly advised on how to sew the collar on.
What's worse than finding a maggot in thevpulp to be seived? Yup, finding half of one! Poor thing was boiled to death, but mercifully stayed whole!
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
b2b-1
