Photo 3374
One For the Prompt
Had to rush as it's so late, it hasn't worked and I broke the lights! But you get the jist of what I was trying!!???
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5749
photos
213
followers
89
following
924% complete
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3370
94
3371
3372
1991
3373
1992
3374
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
52wc-2025-w31
